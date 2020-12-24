Mamata to hold a rally in Nandigram on 1st week of Jan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee to hold a rally at Nandigram in East Midnapore in the first week of January.



If everything goes as planned, the meeting is expected to be held on January 7 at Tekhali.

Nandigram has hit the headlines of newspapers after its MLA Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP some days ago.

Banerjee have protested against forcible acquisition of land at Nandigram to set up a chemical hub in 2006. Antisocials allegedly backed the CPI(M) had attacked the farmers who had resisted the acquisition of land. Fourteen people were killed in police firing while many received bullet injuries.

The bodies of many villagers could not be traced as they had been killed and thrown into the river allegedly by the CPI(M) goons. The state administration headed by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee did not allow the media to go to the area and talk to the hapless people.

Banerjee visited Nandigram giving assurance to the people that under no circumstances the proposed chemical hub will be allowed to set up. Tekhali was the epicentre of the Nandigram carnage.

According to political experts, after Suvendu's flight to the BJP, Banerjee will leave no stone unturned to win the confidence of the people.

Already posters were put up in Nandigram describing Adhikari as a traitor. The next of kin of those who got killed in police firing garlanded Adhikari's photo with worn shoes.

In view of the situation, the meeting of Trinamool Congress chairperson is of utmost importance.