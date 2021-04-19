Mamata to hold 3 rallies in North Bengal today

Darjeeling: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Sunday to attend campaign rallies in North Bengal. She will be attending three rallies in North Bengal on Monday.



Banerjee will be campaigning in Uttar Dinajpur on Monday. Incidentally Monday is the last day of campaigning for the 6th phase of elections with the 72 hours of silence time for polls on April 22.

She will be addressing three back to back public meetings at Sirsi High Madrasa Ground, Kahata, Chakulia at 11am. After this she will address the next public meeting at Maharaja More Hospital Ground, Rampur GP, Hemtabad at 12 noon. The third public meeting will be held at Chandail Boro Math at Kaliaganj at 1pm. She will then depart for Kolkata.

Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak Banerjee has announced her decision to reduce the time span of her meetings from 1 hour to half hour from arrival at the venue.

The last time she was in North Bengal was on April 13 and 14 to address campaign rallies for the 5th phase.