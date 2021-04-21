Mamata to hold 2 rallies in South Dinajpur today

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold two rallies in South Dinajpur district on Wednesday, including one at Town Club Ground here and another at Harirampur.



The polling is slated for the region on April 26 during the seventh phase of the polls.

Meanwhile, locals were excited to catch a glimpse of the outgoing Chief Minister for having brought development to the state in the past 10 years by working relentlessly. Such is the craze among locals to listen to the TMC supremo that a resident, Sunil Mukherjee, has decided to reach the rally venue an hour before.

Besides the elderly, youngsters are also eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee's speech. "Her indomitable spirit and energy is inspiring. She always fights for Bengal's welfare," said a college student, Supratik Biswas. Equal enthusiasm was marked among women. "I know she takes care of women in the state. We are safe staying in Bengal and thanks to Didi (Banerjee)," said a local homemaker, Jharna Basu.

Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh said: "Mamata Banerjee is expected to reach Balurghat around 11am. After completing the rally in Balurghat, she will reach Harirampur to address another rally."