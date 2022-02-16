Mamata to hold 1st nat'l working committee meeting on February 18

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold the first meeting of the national working committee of the party on February 18 at her Kalighat residence.



A meeting was held at her residence last Saturday where names of the new national working committee members had been announced. There are 20 members of the national working committee headed by the chairperson. Partha Chatterjee had announced the names of 16 members last Saturday. Later on Sunday, the names of three media coordinators had been announced. They are Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas and Kunal Ghosh.

Party insiders said Banerjee is likely to announce the names of the national general secretary of the party and the secretary general.

There had been conflicting reports in the media and on social media over the functioning of Trinamool Congress. Confusion had been created over party decisions regarding the "one man one post" principle.

In view of the situation, Banerjee abolished all posts and set up a 20-member national working committee. District leaders, including Ashima Patra and Anubrata Mondol, have been included in the committee along with the old guards. The national working committee is a combination of old and young leaders.