Mamata to head rally from Shyambazar 5-Point Crossing to Red Road today

Kolkata: Paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary that the state government will celebrate as "Deshnayak Divas", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a grand procession from Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing to Red Road on Saturday.



The Chief Minister had earlier announced that the state government will be observing Netaji's birthday as "Deshnayak Divas" and set up a committee comprising Nobel laureates to hold year-long programmes.

The rally on the stretch, covering around 7 km, will mark the beginning of this special event. The procession will begin after a floral tribute is paid at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing. The programme will commence with blowing of a siren alarm sharp at 12.15 pm to mark the exact timing of Bose's birth.

The grand procession headed by the Chief Minister will pass through Bhupendra Bose Avenue, Jatindra Mohan Avenue, Chittaranjan Avenue, Esplanade and Rani Rashmoni Avenue to culminate near the Netaji's statue on Red Road.

Banerjee will also address a gathering after the procession ends. Lakhs of people would be joining the procession to pay tribute.

The entire route of the procession is getting decorated with huge Netaji cut-outs. People from all communities, caste and creed will take part in the rally. MPs and MLAs will also be participating in the procession that is expected to end by 2 pm. Water kiosks will be set up at regular intervals along the route and Covid protocols will be followed.

The police are taking all necessary steps to ensure normal flow of traffic in the city during the rally. "If needed, traffic diversions will be done depending on the situation," said a senior traffic department officer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending programmes at the National Library and the Victoria Memorial Hall on Saturday. He is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 3.30 pm. Modi will deliver a valedictory address in an international seminar on Netaji at the National Library. He will be unveiling a book titled Letters of Netaji, besides felicitating INA veterans and other freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial Hall. He will also inaugurate a projection mapping show. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to attend the programme. The Prime Minister will leave Kolkata at around 7 pm the same day.