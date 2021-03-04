Mamata to file nomination from Nandigram on March 11

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chairperson, will submit her nomination papers on March 11. She will also lead a political rally in Siliguri on March 7. Meanwhile, her party is likely to announce its candidates' list for all the 294 seats on March 5.



Earlier, Banerjee had announced at a public meeting that she would contest from the Nandigram seat. Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA from the same constituency, left the party and joined the BJP.

Gearing up for the poll fight, TMC will open two offices in Nandigram Block I and II respectively to conduct election-related activities. Party's state president Subrata Bakshi has held several rounds of talks with local leaders there. Trinamool Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen would oversee the election engineering. As Banerjee is contesting from the seat, the party will leave no stone unturned to ensure her smooth victory.

After delimitation, Nandigram has been divided into Block I and II. The former is dominated by people from the minority community. Nandigram, a quiet and peaceful hamlet, had hit the headlines after police killed five persons who had protested against forcible acquisition of land to set up a chemical hub on March 14, 2007.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to welcome Banerjee in North Bengal. She will be visiting the place for the first time after the announcement of poll dates. Before addressing the gathering in Siliguri, Banerjee will take part in a procession along with other senior leaders.

Ahead of the rally, the party workers have initiated a door-to-door campaign. Banerjee will set out for North Bengal on Saturday if everything goes as planned.

She will return to Kolkata on Sunday. The next day, she will take part in a procession to mark International Women's Day from College Street to Dorina Crossing here.

The elections in North Bengal are going to be held between the 4th and the 8th phases. According to a senior TMC leader, Banerjee will be visiting North Bengal several times before the elections begin in the region. She has already held political rallies in all the North Bengal districts, including her last month's rallies in Malda and South Dinajpur.

The police are taking measures to ensure proper security arrangements in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in the state on Sunday as he is scheduled to address the party's meeting at Brigade Parade Ground.