Mamata to embark on 4-day tour of Midnapore on Sept 12

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is embarking on a four-day tour of Midnapore from September 12 to 15. Banerjee has a number of important programmes lined up both at the administrative and political level during her district visit. On September 13, the Chief Minister will hold an administrative review meeting of East Midnapore at Nimtouri in Tamluk, said Trinamool Congress West Midnapore co-ordinator Ajit Maity.



"She will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several projects in the district from the meeting," Maity added.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is scheduled to finalise the appointment of a new Sabhadhipati of East Midnapore district. The saha-sabhadhipati is currently acting as the Sabhadhipati.

The 19 km Marine Drive that stretches from Junput in Kanthi to the Digha gate is likely to be virtually inaugurated by Banerjee from her administrative meeting.