Mamata to convene meeting of all MPs on July 28

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who is now also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary party of the TMC, has convened a meeting of all MPs on July 28 during her stay in New Delhi.



Banerjee will set out for Delhi on Monday. MPs of both the Houses have been asked to attend the meeting that will take place at the state government's guest house at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

It needs a mention that Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. Her meeting with the MPs will take place only after she meets the Prime Minister.

Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Leaders of the Opposition political parties.

In connection with her visit to Delhi, Banerjee had earlier said: "I have not visited Delhi since the Assembly elections in the state were over. I usually go once when Parliament remains in session as I get the opportunity to meet old and new friends. This time, it did not happen yet due to the state's Covid situation. Now, I will go as the situation in the state has improved."

The Chief Minister has convened a special Cabinet meeting on Monday. Ministers have been directed to attend the same, starting from 1 pm at Nabanna. Banerjee will hold the meeting before leaving for Delhi.