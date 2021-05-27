Mamata to conduct aerial survey in Yaas-hit districts on May 28, 29

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be undertaking an aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas on May 28 and 29.



She will also hold meetings at Hingalganj, Sagar and Digha with officers of the local administration to assess the damages caused in detail and to prepare a robust plan of action to initiate restoration work at the earliest.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay will also accompany the Chief Minister during the visit.

While attending a virtual disaster management meeting in view of the massive damages caused by the cyclone, Banerjee said: "I will soon be undertaking an aerial survey of the affected areas in Purba Medinipur, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas districts."

Later, the Chief Secretary elaborated the schedule of her visit stating that the Chief Minister would first undertake an aerial view of the areas at Hingalganj, Sandeshkhali and Dhamakhali on May 28 followed by the local administrative meeting at Hingalganj. Officers of the line departments would also be present in the meeting. Banerjee will set out from Kolkata on May 28 afternoon in a chopper.

On the same day, she would be holding another administrative meeting at Sagar — where there is already a permanent helipad — after undertaking aerial surveys of different areas in North and South 24-Parganas and the Sunderbans.

Banerjee will also undertake an aerial survey of the areas, including Digha, Contai, Ramnagar, Nandigram and Deshapran in East Midnapore before holding her third local administrative meeting in connection with Yaas at Digha. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on May 29.

The Chief Minister had undertaken an aerial survey of different affected areas after Amphan and held a similar meeting at Kakdwip where she prepared a detailed plan of action to extend necessary support to the people in distress after the super cyclone that hit the state on May 20 in 2020.

She had also directed to ensure that no one gets deprived of relief materials, ration and benefits of various social schemes in the wake of the devastation caused by Amphan.