Mamata to chair TMC's organisational meet today

KOLKATA: After an astounding victory in the recently-conluded state Assembly election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold its first organisational meeting on Saturday at Trinamool Bhawan.



The meeting will be chaired by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders are waiting anxiously to hear from party supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is likely to meet all the MLAs, MPs and heads of the civic bodies at Trinamool Bhavan. It will not be a virtual meeting.

TMC had bagged 213 seats in the Assembly election. The party defeated the systematic canards spread by the BJP, tall claims made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that BJP would get more than 200 seats, lies spread by the IT cell of BJP in the social media and the alleged highhandedness and bias of the Election Commission.

Political experts said Trinamool at the moment is facing four major issues.

The spread of COVID-19 and the devastation caused by the super cyclone Yaas are major challenges for the party. Mamata Banerjee has categorically said the party would not tolerate any partisan attitude in the distribution of relief among the affected people.

Secondly, the party could not celebrate the victory because of the pandemic. Another important issue is that how the party will observe the martyrs' day on July 21.

Party chairperson had said the victory celebration would be held at the Brigade Parade Ground. But, the date has remained undecided so far.

Thirdly, the municipal election is on the cards. The party has started screening the candidates and non-performers will be dropped out. It is to be seen whether she makes big organisational changes, they said. There will be by-election in six Assembly seats.

Moreover, many turncoats are trying to come back. The party's stand in the matter is important.

Lastly, how the party combats the systematic canard and lies spread by the BJP against the Bengal government is important.

After losing the election, BJP is leaving no stones unturned to defame Bengal government.

Political experts said Banerjee's instructions on these key issues were of great important in Bengal's political scenario.