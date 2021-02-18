Mamata to address workers' conventions today, Abhishek to share dais

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium and also in Pailan, South 24-Parganas on Thursday.



Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress, will also be present in both the meetings. This is for the first time before the forthcoming Assembly elections that the Trinamool chairperson will share the stage with Abhishek.

The TMC has given special emphasis on booth-level workers who will be attending the meeting on Thursday. The party workers who have clear knowledge about EVMs and VVPATs have been asked to attend the meeting.

Political experts said the meetings are important as Banerjee would be giving clear instructions to the booth-level workers to encourage them for the forthcoming polls.

It has been learnt that the Trinamool leaders have asked the booth-level workers not to leave the booths till elections are over as they apprehend that BJP might create chaos to countermand the polls.

In South 24-Parganas, Trinamool had won 29 out of 31 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool had won in all the four seats in South 24-Parganas, these seats are Diamond Harbour, Joynagar, Mathurapur and Jadavpur.

The Trinamool Congress chief is also set to address a rally at Dunlop ground in Sahagunj on February 24, within 48 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing one at the same venue on February 22.