Mamata to address TMCP Foundation Day virtually

Kolkata: There is great enthusiasm among Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members over its foundation day programme on Saturday that will be addressed virtually by TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



This is the second consecutive year when her address will be virtual.

Steps have been taken so that the students in the blocks can listen to her speech. Giant screens have not been put up keeping in mind the Covid protocols. However, the speech will be available on Trinamool Congress Facebook page.

The TMCP foundation day on August 28 is the second most important event in the party's calendar, the most important being the Martyrs' Day on July 21.

TMC leaders said they had been waiting anxiously to listen to her message. The BJP is creating trouble in different areas in the state and trying to spread communal tension.

In Tripura, Trinamool workers have been beaten up and the party is strictly against the new asset monetisation policy of the Centre. In view of this, she might announce the programmes that will be held to protest against such key issues.

Banerjee, who started her political career as a Chhatra Parishad member, wants the participation of students in politics.

After her party's victory with an overwhelming majority in the Assembly elections, she has revamped the party to a great extent.

Abhishek Banerjee has been made the national general secretary while Saayoni Ghosh has been made the Trinamool Youth Congress president. In every district, committees have been made in such a way that both the old guards and the youth brigade have got berths.