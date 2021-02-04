Mamata to address SC, ST convention today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, will address the convention of scheduled castes and tribes at Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba here on Thursday. The programme has been organised by the Trinamool Congress Schedule Castes Cell and Trinamool Congress Schedule Tribes Cell.



Banerjee, who was on a three-day tour to North Bengal since Monday, would return on Thursday and attend the programme. The meeting is crucial ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. The leaders from the communities are eagerly waiting to listen to the party supremo as she will be giving them the roadmap for the upcoming poll battle to ensure the party's victory for the third consecutive term.

The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured a massive development for the SC and ST community in the past 10 years. Compared to the previous government's budget, the yearly allocations for SC and ST welfare schemes have increased more than double. It has now exceeded Rs 2,024 crore mark.

Again, the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured distribution of 18.26 lakh ST, SC and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in barely two months through Duare Sarkar camps in the state.