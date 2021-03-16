Mamata to address rally in Nandigram on March 19, 20

Jhalda/Balarampur: Leg in a cast and travelling for around 300-odd km, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo while addressing her first rally — on a wheelchair — in the districts stated that 'Duare Ration', delivery of free-of-cost foodgrains at every doorstep would be introduced once she forms the government for the third consecutive term. She is also slated to address rally in Nandigram on March 19 and 20.



Addressing a mammoth gathering, she also encouraged her party workers to put up a tough fight, keeping all other issues aside. "I strongly believe that my TMC workers are very strong. If I can fight with an injured leg, why will all of you refrain from the fight now. Don't sit idle at home, upset. Step out as the bugle for polls has been sounded and it's a soldier's duty to fight," said Mamata.

Stating that an attempt was made to immobilise her, the TMC supremo said: "Some tried to confine me at home and had pushed the door of my car at Nandigram that led to severe injuries in my leg. I am still in pain. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to travel across Bengal in a wheelchair. So, all of you also have to come forward, leaving all other issues aside."

Asserting that no other government in the world has been able to perform like TMC's in the past nine years, Banerjee said her government has been giving free-of-cost ration to 10 crore people since the Covid situation. She has already assured of continuing to give the same even after June. "We would ensure doorstep delivery of free-of-cost ration in the coming days. It will be implemented after our government returns to power," Banerjee said. Sources added that the promise is also going to get a priority in the election manifesto of the Trinamool Congress that is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

When the Centre serves ration for 60 per cent of the state's population, the Bengal government ensures 5 kg rice and wheat for its 10 crore people under the Khadyasathi scheme. According to experts, this would be the first time ever in the country when any government will initiate doorstep delivery of ration to its citizens. This comes after the immense success of the Mamata Banerjee government in its biggest outreach drive 'Duare Sarkar' to provide benefits of a dozen state-run schemes at people's doorsteps.

At the same time, she also reiterated the Rs 64,000 crore investment for industrial development that will lead to massive job opportunities in Purulia.

Sitting in a wheelchair at the centre of the stage, Banerjee apologised for not being able to stand on her feet to deliver her speech before the gathering and maintained that it was her sheer luck that she got saved on March 10 during the incident at Nandigram. "Conspiracy will not be able to stop me. I will continue my fight against anti-people policies till my last breath," she said.

"They won in Jangalmahal two years back. My question is what have they done for you all? On one hand, we are carrying out development works while on the other, the Centre is allowing abnormal increase in prices of kerosene, diesel, petrol and LPG cylinders," she said, adding that they do nothing for people and just distribute money ahead of the elections. "They have made a hell lot of money during 'notebandi' and give out Rs 500 to Rs 1000 each to people just before the elections," she remarked.

Highlighting a series of development projects that took place in Purulia, specially Baghmundi, Banerjee requested people to ensure win of both Shantiram Mahato from Barampur Assembly constituency and youth leader Sushanta Mahato from Baghmundi Assembly constituency. "The sitting Congress MLA in Baghmundi seems indifferent to anything and everything despite being here for the past 20 years. I will be with Sushanta, but you all have to ensure his win," Banerjee said.

"Neither cast a single vote in favour of Congress nor in favour of the BJP or Left. They are all working hands-in-glove," she added.

While addressing the gathering at Balarampur, she took a dig at Union Home minister Amit Shah saying: "I heard there was a very poor turnout of people in someone's rally in Jhargram. Should I send some people there so that they can organise the rally?"

Taking a swipe at the BJP for "its mischieves", Banerjee ended the meeting at Jhalda saying: "I do not worry much. I will overcome injuries on my leg. But I would like to see how they will feel on May 2 when poll results will be out."