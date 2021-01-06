Mamata to address rally in Nandigram on Jan 18

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address a political rally at Nandigram in East Midnapore on January 18.



According to the party sources, the meeting will be held at a ground adjacent to Tekhali Bridge.

Banerjee was earlier scheduled to hold a political rally at the same place on January 7. But it was postponed as Trinamool Congress district president Akhil Giri got infected to Covid. Giri has now recovered from the disease and the MLA from Ramnagar expected to get released from Beliaghata ID Hospital on Wednesday. He is also expected to attend the rally on January 18.

A district leader of the party stated that it would turn to a historic rally as there will be turnout of lakhs of

people. The district leadership has already initiated all necessary preparations of the rally. "We are already holding door to door campaign in every block and visit of Banerjee will come as an encouragement for the party workers in the district," said a district Trinamool Congress leader. Banerjee held a mammoth rally in West Midnapore on December 7 at College Ground. Many MLAs from East Midnapore had also attended the meeting.