Mamata to address rally at West Midnapore today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is going to kick start her political campaign on Monday from Jangalmahal, where she restored peace ten years ago, to ensure her party's victory in the



forthcoming Assembly elections in Bengal.

Banerjee will be addressing a mammoth gathering at College Ground of Midnapore Town in West Midnapore. Party leaders and workers from three districts – East and West Midnapore and Jhargram – will turn up at College Ground to listen to

Banerjee. She left for Midnapore on Sunday afternoon by road. On the way to Midnapore Town she met several leaders of her party and directed them to work properly so that people at the grassroot level get the benefits of the state-run schemes without facing any inconvenience.

All eyes will be at Mindapore town on Monday as according to the party workers Banerjee will once again raise her voice against BJP and would give a call to ensure that they

cannot win even in a single seat in the 2021 Assembly

elections.

It may be recalled that while addressing a recent party's rally in Bankura, she said that she will ensure win of her party even if BJP puts her behind the bars and her party will win in each and every seat in the state as the people of Bengal will exercise their right against the "divide and rule" policy of the saffron party.

All MLAs and senior leaders from the three districts were directed to turn up at the Monday's rally. Party's senior MP Sisir Adhikari has also been urged to be present. But, he has stated that he is suffering from some injuries on his leg and would take decision on attending the rally as per the doctor's advice.

According to political analysts, Banerjee's rally in Jangalmahal is of utmost significance as it will ensure a change in the results in the forthcoming election compared to that of in the last Lok Sabha polls.

From Mindapore, Banerjee will go to Raniganj where she will be addressing a benefits distribution programme on Tuesday. From Raniganj she will be directly going to Bongaon in North 24-Parganas to address a political rally where there will be a turn out of at least 1 lakh people on Wednesday.

It was on December 10 when she will be raising her voice against the Centre for taking away farmers' rights from a protest rally at Mayo Road Gandhi Statue before leaving for North Bengal where she will be addressing party workers in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar on December 15 and 16.