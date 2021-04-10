Mamata to address rallies in North Bengal on April 11

Darjeeling: With Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri going to polls in the fifth phase on April 17, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will address three back-to-back public meetings on April 11 in North Bengal.



She will be addressing public meetings in all the three districts. Banerjee will be addressing a public meeting at Tiabon Ground, Chalsa, Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district at 11 am on Sunday.

At noon, she will be addressing another public meeting at Sudamganj grounds, Binnaguri, Rajgunj. Following this, she will either address a rally in Siliguri or at Matigarah-Naxalbari.

Meanwhile on Friday, GJM leader Bimal Gurung campaigned for the TMC candidate of Nagrakata in Dooars.

Along with candidate Joseph Munda, Gurung campaigned in the Gorkha pockets of Samsing, Juranti, Chiloni and Nageswori tea gardens in Dooars.

The TMC and GJM held joint roadshows also.

Later, Debangshu Bhattacharjee, TMC spokesperson, while addressing a public meeting at Satkura in Jalpaiguri, urged people to vote for TMC to avoid ending up in detention camps.

"The people of Assam regret having voted BJP to power in Assam in 2016. BJP paid them back by sending them to detention camps. If you don't want this to happen in Bengal, vote for TMC," stated Bhattacharjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at the Kawakhali grounds in Siliguri on Saturday while the fourth phase of polls will be underway in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in North Bengal.

Meanwhile, Girindra Nath Burman, TMC candidate from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar who had been assaulted and suffered head injuries on Thursday night, was released from the hospital on Friday evening.

"I will not be deterred by the attack. I will be with the voters from early morning and ensure that they can cast their votes without any hindrance," stated Burman. The TMC staged protests in Mathabhanga on Friday against the attack. Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.