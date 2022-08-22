Mamata to address party's student wing on August 29

KOLKATA: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) is gearing up for the Panchayat elections scheduled to be held next year, party supremo Mamata Banerjee will address the workers of party's students' wing—Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)—on August 29.



Banerjee will address the TMCP workers at Gandhi statue to observe its foundation day. The foundation day falls on August 28, which is Sunday this year. Thus, it will be observed on August 29.

TMCP workers along with Trinamool Youth Congress workers had organised two-day protest rallies against the highhandedness of the central agencies to harass leaders of the opposition parties. Banerjee is likely to address party leaders and functionaries at Netaji Indoor Stadium on September 7. Political experts said Banerjee was leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the organisation of the party as well to give a message that the party would not support any illegal activity.

TMC is gearing up for the Panchayat election, which is scheduled to be held in 2023. In 2018, Trinamool had won all the Zilla Parishads but there had been allegations of muscle flexing by Trinamool workers in some districts. In Jangalmahal, Trinamool could not do well in some Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity elections. The TMC chairperson has categorically said that stern action would be taken against any party leader, who would intervene in 100 days work.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, said that tickets would be given to those with clean image. He has held meetings with the leaders of North Bengal and is likely to visit North Bengal in mid September.

Political experts said Mamata Banerjee would give a message to the workers that the party would continue to serve 'Ma, Mati and Manush' and one or two stray incidents had not made any dent in the party. Over and again, she had urged party workers to build contacts with the people and listen to their grievances. "Both the meetings are important and we are waiting to listen to her instructions," a senior party leader said.