Mamata to address partymen today ahead of crucial July 21 virtual rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual meeting of party leaders and functionaries on Friday.



The said meeting is important on four counts. As the TMC is going to hold a virtual rally on July 21, the biggest event of the party since its inception in 1999 in view of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, it is important as to what message the party chief gives to the leaders and the rank and file. As this is the last July 21 rally on the Martyrs' Day before the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021, its importance has doubled.

The experts maintained that she is likely to address four major issues the party is facing right at the moment. First, it is necessary to make people aware of the projects that are being taken up by the state government, the latest being the distribution of free ration to around 4 crore 'Khadya Sathi' beneficiaries till June 2021.

Secondly, the state government is busy fighting COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Super Cyclone Amphan. The state government has already spent Rs 1,000 crore to fight the pandemic while the estimated cost of damage caused by the cyclone is tipped to be around Rs 1 lakh crore. The Centre has not given any money to fight the pandemic while only Rs 1,000 crore relief has been provided to address the Amphan aftermath. The indifference of the Centre will also be highlighted. Thirdly, the state government's efforts to bring back 12 lakh migrant workers from different states, their subsequent rehabilitation and the treatment of those who had the deadly virus infection will also be spoken about.

Fourthly, the party will go all out to demolish the allegations made by the BJP on social media and lastly, mention the steps taken to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and develop intense contact with the people.

The Trinamool Congress leaders said they were all eagerly waiting for Friday's meeting and the message which the party supremo will give them. Banerjee wants to establish a clean image of the party and already 25 leaders involved with corruption and nepotism over the distribution of Amphan relief have been issued show-cause notices.