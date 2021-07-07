Mamata to address party workers virtually on 'Sahid Dibas'

KOLKATA: For the second time in a row, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address party workers on the occasion of Martyrs' Day at 2pm on July 21 virtually in view of the pandemic.



"ShahidDibas on every 21st July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993," Banerjee tweeted.

She further tweeted: "We take this occasion every year to pay our respects for their heroic sacrifice. With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on July 21st #ShahidDibas at 2PM, virtually, owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic."

On July 21, police had killed 13 youths to quell a mob in connection with March to Writers' programme led by Mamata Banerjee, then Youth Congress president, demanding no election without the introduction of voters' identity cards. Since TMC's inception in 1998, July 21 had been observed as Martyr's Day by the party.

Political experts said the virtually meeting on July 21 was of utmost importance

in view of the situation prevailing in the state and the country. Party leaders and workers were eager to know from her what should be the party's stand to counter the lies being circulated by the BJP.

Also, TMC has decided to expand its footprint to other states and Abhishek Banerjee has been made the all India general secretary, which is a new post. It is to be seen how Abhishek guides TMC to meet the new challenges, maintained the experts.