Mamata to address party workers in Alipurduar today

Darjeeling: Amidst tight security Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Alipurduar district on a three-day visit. Raising the demand for a separate state of Kamtapur, the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) had issued a threat to the Chief Minister asking her to stay away from the region.



At around 3 pm the Chief Minister arrived at the Hashimara Air Force station in the Alipurduar district by a chartered flight. From here she headed straight for Malangi Forest Bungalow from the Air Force station.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress, will address party leaders and supporters at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar.

Banerjee, on Wednesday, is scheduled to attend a mass marriage of couples from the tribal communities at Subhashini tea garden in Hashimara. Around 500 couples from the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts are to tie the knot in this ceremony. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata after attending the ceremony.

Hours before Banerjee's visit to the region, Jeevan Singh, the self-styled commander of the KLO had released a purported video clip warning the "Outsider West Bengal Government" to "stay away from this region". The authenticity of the video, however, could not be independently verified by Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, Singh gave a clarion call to all the Koch Rajbongshis to unite and oppose the Bengal government's presence in this region. He further stated that a bloodbath would ensue if the Chief Minister visited the region and the Bengal government continued alleged atrocities against Koch Rajbongshi people.

Singh lauded the efforts of BJP MPs and MLAs of this region for advocating the separate state demand. He thanked BJP MPs John Barla and Nishith Pramanik along with MLA Jayanta Roy. Incidentally, all of them had raised the demand of carving out 8 districts of North Bengal from Bengal. The demand raised by the KLO led by Singh also comprises these 8 districts of North Bengal as the proposed territory for the Kamtapur state.

Reacting to this, AITMC Mekhligunj Block President Uday Roy in a social media post stated that KLO is nothing but an extension of the BJP. "Threats cannot stop Mamata Banerjee. BJP is scared of Mamata Banerjee's Delhi plans of 2024 so they are using the KLO to check her advances," wrote Roy.

Security has been beefed up in the region. Though the Police top brass remained tightlipped on security arrangements, Naka (surprise) checkings are on. Security has been stepped up in the Bengal-Assam border areas of Barobhisha also.