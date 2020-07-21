Mamata to address Martyrs' Day mega virtual rally today

Kolkata: The stage is set for the Martyrs' Day mega virtual rally on July 21 which will be addressed by the Trinamool Congress supermo Mamata Banerjee today.



Thirteen Youth Congress supporters got killed after the police opened fire on a rally on July 21, 1993. The rally was organised demanding that there would not be any vote without the EPIC card and resignation of the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. The rally was led by the then Youth Congress president Mamata Banerjee. After Trinamool Congress was set up on January 1, 1998, July 21 has been observed as Martyr's Day.

This is for the first time when Banerjee will address a mega virtual rally for hundreds and thousands of leaders and workers of the party. Senior TMC leaders will garland a make shift martyrs column at Dharmatala on Tuesday which was the epicenter of the protest rally in 1993. In every block, party leaders and assemble and garland the martyr's column. The party workers who have smart phones will be able to listen to the video recording of Banerjee's speech that will be made available on the face book page. Attempts have been made to ensure that people can hear her speech through the public address system.

Political experts said the significance of the rally has doubled as this will be last rally before the Assembly election that is scheduled to be held in 2021. Party leaders and rank and file are waiting anxiously to listen to her instructions. Trinamool Congress will have to fight against the COVID – 19 pandemic and the aftermath of Amphan and at the same time the constant lies circulated by the BJP in social media. Both the national and state leaders of BJP are constantly criticizing the state government. Even the state Governor has gone out of his way to criticise the state government. With this backdrop it is important how Banerjee demolishes the false arguments that have been put forward by the BJP.

Political experts maintained that Banerjee will go all out to highlight the role of the state government to combat the COVID- 19 pandemic and Amphan and at the same time the step motherly attitude of the Centre. "We are all eagerly waiting to listen to Mamata Banerjee and what instruction she gives," said a veteran TMC leader.