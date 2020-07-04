Mamata to address leaders, workers on July 21; TMC protests to precede

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress will go all out to highlight the anti-people policies of the BJP at the Centre and deprivation of Bengal, said Mamata Banerjee who held a virtual meeting with the party leaders and functionaries on Friday.



"The Centre is being led by leaders who are depriving Bengal deliberately," she told the party leaders.

Banerjee announced a week-long programme which will start from July 7 when party leaders and workers will protest against the privatisation of the Railways. Party workers will stage demonstrations holding placards and posters maintaining social distancing and following all Covid norms.

On July 8, protests will be held against the arbitrary rise in the prices of fuel and kerosene. In the past few days, the prices of diesel and petrol have been hiked throughout a period of 22 consecutive days.

TMC workers will oppose the move to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board through protests on July 9. The party will also demonstrate against the decision to engage the Reserve Bank of India to bring the Cooperative Banks under its ambit on July 10. For three consecutive days from July 11, party leaders and workers will highlight the projects undertaken by the state government for the benefit of the people, the latest being free ration to the beneficiaries of 'Khadya Sathi' till June 2021. The people will be informed about how projects like Kanyashree, Yubashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted the student community.

Under Swasthya Sathi project, 7.5 crore people have been benefited. The state government is providing free health services. To combat COVID-19, the state government has spent Rs 1,000 crore and 78 hospitals across the state have been converted into COVID-19 hospitals with more than 10,000 beds.

The party will highlight the deprivation of the state by the Centre in giving a package after the Amphan devastation. The estimated cost of damage has reached Rs 1 lakh crore against which the Centre has given only Rs 1,000 crore so far.

Banerjee has asked the leaders and workers to go to every area with posters and placards to make people aware of the projects taken up by the state government. The leaders have been allowed to hold meetings following strict nationwide lockdown norms.

The party is yet to decide its blueprint for observing Martyrs' Day on July 21 — TMC's biggest event. Banerjee is likely to address leaders and workers on that day. The latter will hoist the party flag in 77,000 polling booths on that day as well.

Banerjee urged party leaders and workers to bury hatchets and work together. "The party's organisation should be strengthened. In case of differences, the leaders and workers can approach the district observers or central leadership," she said.

Banerjee categorically said the party was not going to tolerate any corruption by the leaders and workers and all should work hand-in-hand to serve the people.