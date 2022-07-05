Mamata: This Maha govt will not continue for long

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will fall soon as they (BJP) have won over the previous government but not the hearts of the people.



"This new government will not continue, it is an unethical, undemocratic and illegal government. They might have won over the previous government but not the hearts of the people," Banerjee said speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022. She questioned the source of money for the alleged luxurious life of the Maharashtra rebel MLAs in Assam.

"Not only money, but you supply so many things. Go and find out from where such things have come?" Banerjee questioned. However, when asked to elaborate on this matter she refused. "Sometimes silence is golden. I know what they do, what can they do, everybody knows what they do," she said.

She reiterated that she has never come across such a vindictive government as the present one led by BJP and accused them of misusing power in Maharashtra. "There was an elected government in Maharashtra. Why are they in so much hurry? The elected government is being toppled by money power, muscle power and by the power of investigating agencies like ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI and what not," Banerjee said.

She said that the BJP sends the Human Rights Commission and other panels whenever there is any allegation of political violence. However, when there are killings and violence in BJP-ruled states like Tripura or Uttar Pradesh no such actions are taken. She reiterated that BJP can "bulldoze people with their forceful misuse of power", but the people will "democratically bulldoze" the saffron party in the next elections. Earlier in the day NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said that the Maharashtra government may fall in the next six months and hence all should be ready for mid-term polls.