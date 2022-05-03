Mamata thanks people on 1st anniv of party's win in Bengal for 3rd term

Kolkata: May 2 will be observed as 'Ma-Mati-Manus Divas' every year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.



Banerjee thanked people for their unwavering support to the Trinamool Congress, brushing aside orchestrated lies and canards spread by the Opposition parties.

On this day in 2021, TMC defeated BJP in the Assembly elections handsomely. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, had declared that the party would get over 200 seats but it bagged only 77.

Thanking the masses, the Trinamool chairperson tweeted: "I am ever grateful to our Ma-Mati-Manush for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger a power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together."

Dedicating the day to the people, she further tweeted: "I dedicate this day to Ma-Mati-Manush and urge that this day be henceforth called Ma-Mati-Manush Divas. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla."

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general-secretary of TMC, promising to serve people in the best possible way tweeted: "2nd May 2021 will always have our heart. Thanking every single person across #Bengal on this day for placing their faith in the #MaaMatiManush government for the third time. We promise to keep serving you in the best possible way at all times!"

On its official Twitter handle, the TMC said: "Thank you Bengal! On this day in 2021, people of Bengal decisively rejected the hate-mongers and chose peace, unity and real development."

Alluding to its slogan to work for people of the soil and women, the party also said: "Celebrating MaaMatiManush today and every day."

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the TMC supremo has convened a meeting of her party's national working committee on May 5, the first anniversary of the TMC government's third tenure in the state.

The meeting has been convened at the new TMC Bhawan, which will be inaugurated on May 3, party sources said.

"Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of the party's national working committee on May 5. It will be a closed-door affair. However, there is a possibility that a new public outreach programme may be launched," a senior TMC leader said.

On May 2, 2021, Trinamool Congress made a landslide victory in the Assembly election and got 213 out of 290 seats. BJP had deployed all its senior party leaders, including Prime Minister and Union Home minister, and carried out spreading systematic lies against Trinamool. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah even took part in roadshows in the districts to woo voters.

BJP managed to get only 77 seats. The Congress and CPI(M) had been washed away and failed to get even a single seat. Their electoral partner Indian Secular Front got only one seat.

The Trinamool chairperson had received an injury on her right ankle and conducted multiple election campaigns in a wheelchair. As the number of Covid cases was on the rise at the time, Trinamool had also requested the Election Commission of India to club the last three phases of polling. The ECI, however, turned down the request and elections were held in eight phases.

After winning the election for the third consecutive time, Mamata Banerjee concentrated on the all-round development of the state and introduced 'Lakshmir Bhandar', an initiative where monthly allowance varying anything between Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is given to women aged between 25 years and 60 years.

After the 2021 Assembly elections, Trinamool defeated BJP in all the by-elections, civic and municipal polls. These elections have revealed the organisational weaknesses of the BJP, Left Front and Congress.