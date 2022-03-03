Mamata thanks people for massive TMC victory

Kolkata: Demolishing the allegation of the Opposition that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had unleashed a reign of terror on the day of the election, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the polling was held peacefully and it was the people's victory.



While giving her reaction before leaving for Varanasi on Tuesday afternoon, she said: "It was a festival of democracy and people had voted freely."

She said: "I am happy that the election in Darjeeling could be held. We have made our presence in the Hills and opened our account in the municipal election. The Panchayat election will also be held in the Hills. The process of democracy has begun there."

She urged all political parties to cooperate with students appearing for the Madhyamik examination beginning on March 7.

Without naming the CPI(M) and the rallies which the students' wing of the party is bringing out in the city and suburbs and which often turn violent, she said: "During their 34 years rule, they did nothing except take out rallies. They have destroyed the industries and spoilt the work culture. Our thrust area is now industry. So please do not disturb us and allow us to carry on our work to develop the state."