Mamata tells PM to withdraw CAA, NRC, NPR

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she, during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon, requested him to reconsider the decision to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).



Terming it her constitutional duty and a courtesy call, the Chief Minister also urged Modi to release funds worth Rs 28,000 crore that the Centre still owes to the state. She also requested him to release Rs 7,000 crore to cover the damages caused by Cyclone Bulbul that had hit the state during November last year.

"I have told the Prime Minister that the people in Bengal are against the CAA, NRC and NPR. We are, in fact, against any religion-based citizenship. I have requested him to reconsider and have made it clear that we want both CAA and NRC to be withdrawn," she told reporters after her meeting.

Banerjee added that Modi told her that he is here for other programmes and has asked her to come to Delhi for a meeting.

"Our net dues from the Centre is to the tune of Rs 38,000 crore and this is after servicing our loans and interests. The Prime Minister, who is our guest here in the state, said he will examine the papers and look into it," she added.

Modi is in the city to attend a slew of programmes including the 150-year celebration of Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday in which the Chief Minister is expected to share the stage with him.

Soon after her meeting with the Prime Minister, Banerjee visited the venue at Dorina Crossing where students and youths have been organising indefinite dharna programme protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR from Friday.

"Let me tell you, yesterday's (Friday) Central government notification on CAA will stay only on paper. We will not let it be implemented in Bengal at least. Nothing should be done in a democracy based on religion and caste. It is inhuman and illegal. We will continue to protest and will not let any such thing happen here," Banerjee added.

She was also critical of the Prime Minister's (without taking names) visit in the state who arrived here on Saturday and attended several programmes, including the one at Belur Math on Saturday night to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Urging the student community to take the lead in the movement against NRC and CAA, she said she would render her full support and solidarity.

"We started this movement in Bengal and in my protest walks and meetings, I have seen many known faces and unknown faces as well. People from all walks of life have supported us. People from all religions have come forward," she said adding that she would continue the movement as long as she lives.

Soon after the address, Banerjee left the dharna manch to attend a programme at Millennium Park where the Prime Minister was also present. However, she had to return after she received news that a section of the students chanting "Go Back Modi" slogans tried to break the police barricades and come closer to the dharna venue of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. She appealed to the students to maintain calm and restrain in organising such demonstrations.