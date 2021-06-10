Mamata targets PM Modi over revised vaccine policy

Kolkata: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to take all the credit for a free vaccination drive using people's money, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre for adversely affecting the country's federal structure by bypassing the state governments to give doses directly to the private sectors.



"The delayed decision of the Prime Minister has claimed many lives. Why did they not go for the free vaccination drive six months ago? Now, the Prime Minister should not take credit for giving free vaccination as it is being done using the people's money. It was not funded by the BJP. What about the PM-Cares fund? It needed only Rs 35,000 crore for free vaccination for all. Where is the money? The Supreme Court has also asked the question and I am grateful to the Apex Court as it has directed (the Centre) to give value to the country's federal structure," Banerjee said, reiterating her claim of withdrawing GST and duties on vaccine, medicines and medical equipment required to battle Covid.

Banerjee also criticised the Centre for its decision to provide vaccines directly to the private health sector. "His (Modi's) wrong policies have claimed lives of many people in the age group of 18 to 45 years. Health issues are a subject of the Concurrent list and the state government is the implementing agency. Then, how can the Centre bypass the state governments in giving 35 percent vaccines directly to the private sectors?"

Banerjee questioned the implementation process of the free inoculation drive with the Centre yet to inform the states about its modus operandi.

Hitting out at the Centre for delayed free inoculation drive, Banerjee said "their (the BJP-led Centre) only drive is to do dirty politics against Bengal. They should not have adversely affected the country's federal structure in this regard by bulldozing the state governments."

Calling the imposition of GST on vaccines, medicines and medical equipment an "injustice" towards the people of this country, she said "they are playing with lives at this critical time of Covid".

Condemning the deaths of 22 people due to the mock drill at Agra hospital and dumping of the victims' bodies in the river, Banerjee asked: "Can a country run in this manner? People have got nothing apart from black laws, farmers' deaths, closed industries and increase in the rate of unemployment in the past seven years of BJP's rule".

She stated that despite all odds her government has spent Rs 200 crore to procure vaccines and so far 2 crore people have been vaccinated.