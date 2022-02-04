Mamata takes stock of industry & MSME projects, to hold industrial meet on Feb 23

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took stock of the various projects being undertaken by the state Industry and MSME department from the concerned officials at the state administrative review meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



She was briefed of the huge job potential envisaged through these projects which have always been her focus since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress government was elected for the first time in the state.

Banerjee announced that she will be holding an industrial meeting on February 23 with the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled to be held on April 21 and 22.

The Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) has received a big boost with the reduction of quantum of land from 20 acres to 5 acres for setting up private industrial parks in August last year.

According to a senior official of the department in the meeting 33 private industrial parks have applied which has involved 1600 acres land.

Applications have also been received for 86 land parcels spanned across 1200 acres land for which Expression of Interest (EOI) will be floated soon.

With Banerjee announcing her plan to set up cycle factories in the state in August last year, a leading cycle manufacturing company based in Ludhiana has already evinced its interest in this regard.

A team from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation visited Ludhiana recently and a proposal for an MoU has been submitted by the company. Three integrated textile parks that are coming up at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas, Kalyani in Nadia and Raiganj in North Dinajpur will also generate huge employment. As many as 30 companies have already been given land at the Bengal Silicon Valley project at New Town.

"The projects in the pipeline will be a big boost to job creation," an official in the state Industry department said.