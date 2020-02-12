Mamata takes out anti-CAA rally in Durgapur

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took out an anti-CAA rally in the industrial town of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.



The TMC supremo was accompanied by senior leaders of the party.

Banerjee, one of the harshest critics of the BJP, has been at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Banerjee has led numerous protest marches and rallies in various parts of the state against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the last few months.