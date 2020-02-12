Mamata takes out anti-CAA rally in Durgapur
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took out an anti-CAA rally in the industrial town of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.
The TMC supremo was accompanied by senior leaders of the party.
Banerjee, one of the harshest critics of the BJP, has been at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
Banerjee has led numerous protest marches and rallies in various parts of the state against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the last few months.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Irrfan's emotional message declaring he can't promote...12 Feb 2020 12:02 PM GMT
Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in...12 Feb 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Only coronavirus patient in Tibet discharged from hospital12 Feb 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Jihadist attacks kill five Nigerian security personnel12 Feb 2020 11:59 AM GMT
4 detained for protesting against foreign envoys J&K visit12 Feb 2020 11:55 AM GMT