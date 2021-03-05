Mamata takes on BJP heavyweights as 'Durga'

Kolkata: Besides "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye" slogan of the TMC, the party workers are depicting Mamata Banerjee as the lone fighter — like Devi Durga — against BJP heavyweights, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, in poll graffiti.



The graffiti presents how Banerjee is more acceptable to the people of Bengal compared to the Modi-Shah duo.

Soon after the poll dates were announced, TMC workers swung into action across the state to campaign for the party. The age-old tradition of drawing election graffiti in the state is attracting a lot of attention of passers-by.

This year, most of the TMC graffiti are based on the slogan "Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye." At the same time, the workers are also highlighting Banerjee's struggle to ensure overall development in the state.

Another slogan that finds mention in the graffiti is "Tomar Doley Amit-Modi, Netae Netae Bhari. Amar Doley Ekla Durga, Poinshattir Nari (There are several heavyweights in your party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah. But, we (Trinamool Congress) have only Durga, in the form of a 65-year-old woman)." Such graffiti were found in different parts of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas.

TMC believes that people in Bengal have full faith in 65-year-old Mamata Banerjee because of her pro-people schemes and efforts to save the tradition and culture of the state from getting adversely affected by the "outsiders."

"Mamata Banerjee single-handedly ensured women empowerment, employment generation and GDP growth in the state. She implemented Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree and Rupashree and foiled all attempts of disrupting the

state's communal harmony," said a Trinamool Congress worker from Serampore in Hooghly district.