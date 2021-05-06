Mamata takes oath as CM, urges all parties to maintain peace

KOLKATA: Returning to power bagging highest-ever seats since 2011, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of Bengal for the third consecutive term at a ceremony attended by about 50 people — maintaining Covid protocols — at the Throne Room in Raj Bhavan. Soon after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Banerjee urged all political parties to maintain peace in the state.



"My appeal to all political parties is to maintain Bengal's tradition of peace and harmony. I personally do not support violence and urge every individual to take steps to check any incidence of violence. Strict steps would be taken if anyone indulges in violence," she maintained.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that her topmost priority was to tackle the Covid situation. "I express my gratitude to all who played a crucial role in the recently-concluded elections and to those who were keenly keeping a watch on the results from different parts of the country and across the world. My first priority is to control the Covid situation and today (May 5) itself, I will hold a high-level in this regard," she said. Banerjee emphasised that she would also tackle the law and order situation with equal firmness.

Apart from Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, TMC leaders, including Biman Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Abhishek Banerjee, actor-turned-politician Dev, Nirmal Maji and poll strategist Prashant Kishor attended the swearing-in ceremony. Senior officers of the state government were also there.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her oath of office and secrecy sharp at 10.45 am. Banerjee, who is at present the only woman Chief Minister in the country, took the oath in Bengali and subsequently signed the oath forms. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay coordinated the oath-taking ceremony that concluded within five minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Banerjee in a tweet, stating: "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial."

In reply to the Prime Minister's greetings, Banerjee on Wednesday tweeted: "Thank you @narendramodi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation and hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges & set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations." She also replied to tweets of all national leaders, congratulating her, on Wednesday.

The Governor also interacted with Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor. Congratulating Banerjee, Dhankhar said: "I express hope that governance will be according to the Constitution and the rule of law. I had informed her about the deterioration of the law and order situation with the post-poll violence. She has taken steps. Post poll violence is affecting society at large.

So, I would urge her to take necessary steps on an urgent basis."

In reply, Banerjee said: "I have just now taken the oath. You all know that the administration was under the purview of the Election Commission for the past three months."

"Sporadic incidents have taken place, mainly, where some political parties have won. We will look into it that no one gets spared and today only I will bring a new set-up as the set-up that had been in place for the past three months was not ours. As a result, it turned ineffective due to inefficiency."

Banerjee went to the State Secretariat, Nabanna, where she was given the Guard of Honour by the Combat Battalion of the Kolkata Police.

Dhritiman Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Combat Battalion, led the Guard of Honour.

Later, Banerjee went to her office housed on the 14th floor of Nabanna and subsequently held a video conference with the administration of all districts.