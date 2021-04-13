Mamata stops car to inspect blaze

Kolkata: Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspected the fire fighting operation at Baguiati after fire broke out in waste materials lying near a flyover there.

Two abandoned cars were gutted, but no casualties were reported.

Banerjee, who was passing by the spot while returning home after attending a public rally in the nearby Dum Dum area, stopped her car on the flyover.

She went out of the car in her wheelchair and inspected the operation. She called up the Fire department and later resumed her journey.

Outgoing Fire minister also rushed to the spot.The blaze was spotted near a traffic guard office beside VIP Road. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It was brought under control by the fire brigade.