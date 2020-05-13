Mamata slams Centre for not clearing dues worth Rs 52K cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, slammed the Centre for not clearing the dues of the state government worth Rs 52,000 crore.



"Whenever we meet the Prime Minister we raise this issue. Forget about any special economic package or economic package, the Centre does not even give us our dues and it is getting accumulated every day. They have the banking sector, RBI can collect taxes but what about us. No economic activities for the past two months. How are we going to meet the expenses," the Chief Minister said.

While giving the break up of the dues worth Rs 52,000 crore, Banerjee said the outstanding from the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) on March 31 has reached a staggering Rs 36,000 crore. The GST compensation would be around Rs 2,393 crore while the pending amount for food subsidy for 2018-19 and 2019- 2020 would be around Rs 3,579 crore, she said adding that the state has received

less devolution in 2019- 20 which is to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

She said in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the state government had to spend a huge amount to pay additional ration to the people and on health infrastructure. The state's coffer is getting exhausted.

"In the past nine years, the health infrastructure in Bengal has improved to a great extend. After spending so much money to fight the COVID- 19 pandemic, we have to spend Rs 55,000 crore to repay the loan", she said. The Chief Minister added: "Somehow or the other we managed to pay the salaries of the state government employees and the teachers but what about the private sector? From where people will get money. The savings of the individuals have reached rock bottom."

Referring to the Telinipara incident the Chief Minister said: "At a time when the state is busy fighting the COVID- 19 pandemic, BJP is spreading communal venom. Is it time to do politics. The Assembly election will be held in May 2021 and you will get enough time to hatch conspiracy, defame the state. Don't you feel ashamed to tarnish the image of your state? One day you will repent for it," Banerjee blasted. Moreover, she accused the BJP of fanning the trouble and said the situation is under control. The police has been instructed to take stringent action against the trouble mongers under the Disaster Management Act. "I have asked the police to take stringent measure against those involved in clashes flouting the lockdown

protocol. The police will not see any colour and those arrested will be charged under the Disaster Management Act," she pointed.