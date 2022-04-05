Mamata slams Centre for hike in fuel price, demands all-party meet

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led central government for the skyrocketing fuel prices, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to tide over the "current economic crisis". She also blamed the BJP for their inability to curb coal and cattle smuggling.



"Sri Lanka's economic condition is poor. In India, the economic situation is worse. I'm not comparing India and Sri Lanka because Sri Lanka is Sri Lanka and India is India. The BJP is concerned only about its own political benefits. There is no planning here. Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems," Banerjee said after a programme where she virtually distributed appointment letters for government jobs (at group D level) to 10 people affected in the recent violence at Rampurhat in Birbhum.

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis in decades. The Mahinda Rajapaksa government is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 per cent drop in foreign exchange reserves over two years triggered a currency devaluation.

"The interest on the Provident Fund has been slashed. From railways to banks, everything is being sold off. Several states have not received their share of GST," Banerjee added.

Accusing the BJP of attempts to divert attention from the atrocities carried out by the BJP in other states she said that the centre is not concerned with the fuel price hike. "The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections," she said.

Speaking on the issue of cattle or coal smuggling she said that the state has nothing to do with this matter. "The sources for these are elsewhere. The CISF is in charge of guarding coal mines and BSF who are in charge of the borders looks after the cattle smuggling issue. What can our state do? The source of this smuggling are somewhere else. But the BJP is not doing anything to stop these," she alleged.

Banerjee's statement assumes significance as the Opposition parties particularly have time and again accused Trinamool Congress leaders of illegal coal mining and cattle smuggling.

"Coal and cattle are being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam to Bangladesh. But their sources are somewhere else. Why is the Centre not doing anything to stop those smuggling sources?" she questioned.

The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee twice in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged cattle smuggling and coal scams by summoning in Delhi. Other party leaders have also been summoned in this connection.

She further took a swipe at all the Opposition parties by calling BJP a fool, CPI(M) a fraud and Congress an insect. She alleged that the purpose of all the Opposition parties has the common intention of maligning the state.

"You are always conspiring to smear ink on my saree but remember I know how to use the solution to rub that. You kill a person and then plan to go to Nabanna carrying the dead body. Stop this," she added.

Banerjee also slammed the Centre for not responding to her letter seeking the Medical Council of India's permission for admitting the students who returned from war-hit Ukraine so that they can be admitted to medical colleges in West Bengal.

"We had appealed to the Centre for permission regarding internship and admission in first to fourth-year medical colleges of the state. The Centre is asking them to go to Hungary and Poland. But will they be safe there? We did whatever was in our hands. We had come up with an arrangement wherein no fees would be taken from these students. But the Centre is not permitting us. If I was in their place then I would have decided in only one minute," she said.