Mamata sets up steering committee of Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee has set up a steering committee to supervise the party activities in the forthcoming Assembly election.



She categorically said BJP will occupy third position in Murshidabad. The committee will function under the supervision of Firhad Hakim. The other members are Abu Taher, Kalilur Rahaman, Jakir Hussain, Mohammad Shorab. Musaraf Hussain had joined the meeting in virtual mode.

Banerjee met the leaders from Murshidabad at Trinamool Bhavan on Thursday evening. Banerjee gave instructions on how the party should be led in the districts. Senior party leaders including Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general, Subrata bakshi, state president and Firhad hakim were present at the meeting. She told the party leaders to ensure victory in all the 22 seats in the district.

Coming down heavily on Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, she said the party had exposed itself in Bihar Assembly election. "It functions as BJP's stooge and will not be a factor in Murshidabad," she said. Owaisi had recently visited Furfura Sharif and held meeting with one of its leaders. AIMIM has decided to field candidates in the Muslim dominated areas in the state. Banerjee urged party leaders to fight unitedly to ensure BJP's defeat in the state. "There will be time to listen to the grievances. The question of the hour is to put up united movement to ensure BJP's defeat," she said it was learnt.

She asked the leaders to go to the people and ensure that they are getting the benefits given by the state government. "make them aware of the projects and go to them," she told the leaders.

Congress which used to rule Murshidabad once has lost its ground in the district. Adhir Chowdhury had failed to stop the party's erosion. Political experts said the Congress— CPI(M) alliance for 2021 Assembly elections would not help in increasing the strength of both the parties. It will be a direct fight between TMC and BJP in 2021 Assembly elections.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections the three parties, Congress, BJP and Trinamool got one seat each. BJP is trying to cash in on the Hindu votes in the bordering areas. Congress has its traditional voters while Trinamool has the support of the younger generation, women and the Muslims.