Mamata sets up coordination committee of TMC in Nadia

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee set up a coordination committee, comprising party's MP, MLAs and district leaders to strengthen the organisation in Nadia district.



The committee will include party's MP Mohua Moitra, Nadia district president Kallol Khan, Ujjal Biswas, Minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Pundarikakshya Saha, among others. She announced this while addressing a massive gathering at Krishnanagar on Wednesday afternoon.

She said she would not tolerate any internal squabble and those involved in quarrels would be removed from the party. "Work together and do not get involved in any kind of quarrel that might affect prospect of the party. Any one engaged in quarrel will be removed from the party," she maintained. Banerjee had held a closed door meeting with party leaders in Nadia on Wednesday evening. Mukul Roy, Mohua Moitra, Shankar Singh, Ujjal Biswas among others were present at the meeting. At the meeting, she had urged everyone to work together, sources said.

She reiterated that the BJP would not return to power in 2024 Lok Sabha election. "If Trinamool workers are united, then the BJP, CPI(M) or Congress cannot make any inroads in the state or cause any damage to the vote bank,"she said.

"It is now an open secret that the BJP is in hands in glove with the CPI(M) and Congress. Expose them so that people can see their double standards," she said.

Banerjee advised party leaders not to get involved in any kind of lobbying. "You do not have to think who has connections with the leaders in Kolkata. I am keeping a tab on the situation. Those who work seriously and have transparent image will get nominated for the proposed Panchayat election," she remarked.

Banerjee said the leaders should go to the people to address their grievances. "You have to listen to the people with patience and try to solve their problems. Ego has no place in Trinamool Congress. Those who suffer from the problem of ego should remain at home. Remember one thing, we are nothing minus the symbol of Trinamool Congress," she told the leaders.

"Those who are in politics will have to control their greed. When you die you will have to leave everything here. Control your needs and be happy," she said.

Banerjee maintained that the BJP would have to be defeated in the forthcoming Panchayats and Lok Sabha election and only a close-knit organisation could make

that happen.