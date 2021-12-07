Mamata sets out for North Bengal to hold review meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set out for her three-day North Bengal trip by train on Monday afternoon.



She boarded Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah Station and reached Malda. She will reach Raiganj in North Dinajpur by road from Malda on Tuesday.

Earlier she was scheduled to fly to North Dinajpur to hold the administrative review meeting. But later she decided to travel by train due to the inclement weather as an outcome of cyclone Jawad.

Banerjee would be taking stock of the implementation of the ongoing state-run schemes in the districts.

After holding the administrative meeting of North and South Dinajpur districts at Raiganj from 1 pm on Tuesday, she would be visiting Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia in the next two days to hold administrative review meetings of the respective

districts.

Sources said that Banerjee is also scheduled to inaugurate a series of projects besides taking stock of the progress of the ongoing state-run schemes.

She may inaugurate some newly constructed roads, ICDS centres, schemes of the Public Health Engineering department under Jal Swapna project and infrastructure for better health facilities.

Sources said the Chief Minister is also going to start giving out the benefits of the second part of the annual benefit under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme from her programmes in north Bengal.

This time 76 lakh farmers would get the benefit. It is 13.55 lakh more than the last time. Ahead of the last Kharif season (in June 2021) around 63 lakh farmers had received the benefits under the scheme.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal met Banerjee at Bolpur Station and he gave her "chop", "muri" and "sweets". It needs a mention that Banerjee had assured of taking steps for further development of North Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister has already kept her word and introduced all the schemes that she had promised before the polls.