Mamata set to tour East, West Burdwan from June 27

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a three-day district tour from June 27.



On June 27 Banerjee will address the farmers at Mati Tirtha in East Burdwan. She will handover financial benefits to the holders of the Kishan Credit Card.

The TMC supremo will address party workers at Spandan ground on the same day.

The following day, June 28, Banerjee will address the party workers at the Asansol Polo Ground in West Burdwan.

On June 29 the Chief Minister will hold an administrative review meeting in Durgapur before leaving for Kolkata.

Banerjee will be visiting East and West Burdwan after quite some time.

Swapan Debnath said the leaders and workers are leaving no stone unturned to make the two meetings of Banerjee a grand success. The workers are eager to listen to her, he maintained.

Banerjee's meeting in Asansol is important as, since the inception of Trinamool Congress, the party has won the Lok Sabha seat for the first time in the bypolls held earlier this year.

In 2014 and 2019 the Lok Sabha seat was under the BJP. During the Left Front regime, Asansol was a CPI(M) stronghold. The leaders of undivided Burdwan like Benoy Chowdhury, Saroj Mukherjee, Mehaboob Zahedi to Nirupan Sen and Madan Ghosh had a great influence.

After coming to power in 2011, Trinamool started organising the party in Asansol and in the Lok Sabha by-election party nominee Shatrughan Sinha defeated his BJP rival by over 3 lakh votes.

Banerjee is trying to boost up the party workers before the Panchayat election in 2023 which will be followed by the Lok Sabha election in 2024 where Trinamool's target is to bag as many seats as possible. Banerjee has made it clear that the party should be transparent and tainted leaders have no place in Trinamool.

Earlier this month, amid threats from the terror outfit KLO, Banerjee had visited North Bengal to hold both administrative and party meetings.