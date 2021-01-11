Mamata set to hold a rally in Ranaghat today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is going to address a rally of her



party at Ranaghat in Nadia on Monday.

The meeting comes crucial as this is the first visit of Banerjee to the district in the run up of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The rally will be held at Chatimtala Ground near Habibpur village at Ranaghat.

According to the district leadership, there will be turn out of more than one lakh party workers and supporters in the rally.

Party workers and supporters mainly from Ranaghat and Kalyani sub division have been urged to turn up at the meeting, but the district leadership feels that people from the entire district will pour in to extend their support to Banerjee for the overwhelming development that the state witnessed in the past 10 years.

Party workers and supporters are eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee at Monday's rally knowing that she will show them the direction in which they have to move ahead to ensure the win of Trinamool Congress in all 17 seats in the district.

The security arrangement has been tightened to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the meeting. Banerjee held a meeting at the same place during her last tour to the district in February last year.

People from Matua community, who form a sizable population in Nadia, are also expected to join Banerjee's rally. It may be mentioned that while holding a political rally at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas last month, Banerjee had made the historic announcement stating that all Matuas are the citizens of the country and there is no need to furnish

fresh certificates to establish the same.

The party district leadership is ready to give all fight to ensure its win in all the Assembly seats.

The party had won one of the two Lok Sabha seats – Krishnanagar and Ranaghat - in the 2019 general

elections.

It had lost the Ranaghat seat where Trinamool Congress had filed Rupali Biswas, the widow of MLA Sayajit Biswas who was shot dead.