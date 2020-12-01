Mamata set to address three rallies in North Bengal on Dec 14, 15 & 16

Kolkata: After holding a series of public meetings in south Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold three political rallies in North Bengal in the middle of December.



Banerjee is scheduled to address three major rallies in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. The three rallies on December 14, 15 and 16 in North Bengal are going to be the most crucial ones ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021.

This is the first time since the advent of Covid when Banerjee will be addressing political rallies.

As a result, party leaders and workers from north Bengal are eagerly waiting to listen to the party's chairperson as she will be showing them the way to fight against all odds to bag maximum seats from North Bengal.

It was in the end of September when the Chief Minister had visited North Bengal where she held an administrative review meeting of Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts at Uttar Kanya. She had also launched the Pathasrhee Abhijan scheme to reconstruct 16,000 km road at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri.

According to the leaders in north Bengal, the Chief Minister's visit to these three districts will help them in ensuring a better result in north Bengal compared to that of in the last Lok Sabha polls.

"Assembly elections are always different from Lok Sabha elections. Lakhs of people have joined Trinamool Congress leaving other political parties in the past few

months. So the result in north Bengal in 2021 Assembly elections will be different compared to that of the last general elections and visit of Mamata Banerjee will give impetus for a tough fight to out BJP from the region," said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

The leader added that they are taking all preparations including massive camaign keeping the party supremo's visit in front.