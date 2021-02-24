Mamata set to address rally at Sahaganj in Chinsura today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee would be addressing a mammoth gathering at Dunlop Ground near Sahaganj at Chinsurah in Hooghly on Wednesday.



She is going to address the rally within 48 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at the same location on Monday. Cricketer Manoj Tiwari would join Trinamool Congress from the meeting at Sahaganj along with a few more fraternities from the sports sector including a former footballer who played for East Bengal earlier.

Trinamool Congress already took a swipe at the Prime Minister accusing him of spreading lies about the state. There will be turn out of at least one-and-a-half-lakh people to listen to Banerjee where she is also expected to give a befitting reply to the canards that is allegedly spread by the saffron brigade to tarnish image of Trinamool Congress and its government in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. This is going to be the second political meeting of Banerjee in Hooghly district after Pursurah where she had addressed a workers' convention of her party on January 25.

Trinamool Congress is eyeing a win in all the 18 Assembly constituencies in the district in the forthcoming crucial Assembly polls in the state.

Trinamool Congress won in two—Arambagh and Srerampore—out of the three Lok Sabha seats in the district in the 2019 general elections while the BJP had managed to win in Hooghly Lok Sabha seat.

The TMC had bagged 16 seats in 2016 Assembly polls leaving one each for CPI(M) (Pandua Assembly constituency) and Congress (Chapdani Assembly constituency). Trinamool Congress was ahead in 10 Assembly seats while BJP had taken lead in eight seats including Pursurah in the district in the last general elections.

TMC supporters from the entire district will be turning up at Chinsurah to listen to the Chief Minister on Monday. "We are expecting a turnout of around 1.5 lakh people at the rally," said the district Trinamool Congress president Dilip Yadav. Security arrangement in the area has been tightened up to avoid any untoward incident during Banerjee's visit to the place.

Meanwhile, a controversy broke out over the branches of some trees where the helipad was constructed for the Prime Minister's meeting at Dunlop Ground.