Mamata set to address party workers in Chandoil on Feb 10

BALURGHAT: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee, will address the party's workers' convention at North Dinajpur's Chandoil on Wednesday. TMC workers of both North and South Dinajpur districts will attend the event. Chandoil comes under Kaliaganj Assembly constituency, a strong citadel of the party.



Goutam Das, the district party president of South Dinajpur, said: "Our leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already given her green signal to the workers' convention at Chandoil of North Dinajpur. The party workers of the two districts will attend there. We have started taking all positive efforts for its grand success."According to him, as per schedule the CM will arrive around 1 pm from Kolkata.

"We are expecting a mammoth gathering of around one lakh party workers to attend the convention. We have discussed with our block and panchayat level leaders about the convention and visited the spot. After attending the meeting, she will go to Malda," Das said.

Party's North Dinajpur president Kanaialal Agarwal contacted Das and asked him to remain present at the workers' convention with the party workers from here. According to a party source, Banerjee has chosen Chandoil for the

convention as the place stands in the middle of the two districts.

"Perhaps, she has chosen the place for its geographical benefits. The workers from both districts will come and attend the event easily there. The preparations have been going on in full-swing for the convention. Close cooperation of the leaders of the two districts has initiated," said a leader of North Dinajpur.