Mamata sends bouquet, cake to Guv as token of goodwill

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged pleasantries with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sent him a bouquet and cake as a token of goodwill.



Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee met the Governor on Tuesday afternoon and handed over the bouquet and cake to him. In return, the Governor—who has otherwise been at loggerheads with the Bengal government on various issues—handed over a memento to Chatterjee for the Chief Minister.

Later, the Governor tweeted: "Had extremely involved pleasant and cordial meeting with Dr Partha Chatterjee, Hon'ble Education Minister. Best wishes for 2020 to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and all the members."

Earlier, the Governor had written a letter to Banerjee, requesting her to meet him to discuss the ongoing issues related to the educational institutions.

The Governor was disappointed when students of Jadavpur University gheraoed him and did not allow him to attend the convocation on December 24 this year.

Banerjee had subsequently replied that the state Education minister would meet the Governor, as the matter was related to his department.

Accordingly, Chatterjee met the Governor on Tuesday afternoon and had an elaborate discussion with him on the ongoing issues. However, neither the Governor nor Chatterjee has said anything regarding the meeting to the media.