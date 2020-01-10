Mamata says will fight against CAA, NRC alone; to skip Sonia's meet on January 13

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her displeasure over the hooliganism and violence carried out by the Congress and CPI(M) on Wednesday, in the name of observing Bharat bandh in the state. In view of this, she said she would not attend the anti-CAA movement called by the Opposition parties in New Delhi on January 13.



Banerjee was speaking at a special session in the Assembly during which she launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M) and Congress for resorting to violence in support of the bandh. She also clarified that she would not join the Oppositions' anti-CAA movement in Delhi and her party would continue the protest against the Narendra Modi government alone.

"I want to make it clear that I would not take part in the Oppositions' meeting in Delhi on January 13. Earlier, I had given my consent to join the meeting but now, I have decided to boycott it as the CPI(M) and Congress in the state are indulging in dirty politics. I have cancelled my tour to protest the incidents of violence carried out by the CPI(M) and Congress. I refuse to join hands with parties who take the path of violence," Banerjee said mounting her onslaught on the Congress and CPI(M).

"We would continue our fight against the Centre on NRC, CAA and NPR on our own but I would not tolerate any kind of hooliganism by the CPI(M), Congress or the BJP in the state. The people in the state have seen violence on the day of strike as they — CPI(M) and Congress — started it and set buses on fire, put a bomb under the rake of a stationery train. I would not allow any such incident in the state," a seemingly livid Banerjee asserted.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that her party spearheaded the anti-NRC and anti-CAA movement in the country. The matter had been taken up in the Assembly but the CPI(M) and Congress are trying to malign her government on this issue, Banerjee maintained.

"We are the only political party in the country that started the movement against the Centre in September 2019, when other political parties could not even think of it. I warn those who are trying to politicize the matter that you cannot have two different stands in Delhi and Bengal," Banerjee said in her attack against the CPI(M) and Congress.