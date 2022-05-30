Mamata 'salutes' fighting spirit of Goans on 35th statehood day
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their struggles led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.
Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987.
"We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper, she tweeted.
Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on May 30, 1987.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in...30 May 2022 5:54 AM GMT
Jennifer reflects on bidding adieu to Ellen's show after 19 years30 May 2022 5:51 AM GMT
Kartik Aaryan calls 'Ami Je Tomar' the 'most difficult song'30 May 2022 5:50 AM GMT
Action is the big part, but relations form core of the show: Joe Keery30 May 2022 5:49 AM GMT
Nasir: The Half Muslim30 May 2022 5:43 AM GMT