Mamata remembers those who sacrificed lives for mother tongue
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid homage to those who had sacrificed lives for their mother tongue.
On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the chief minister said it is observed across the state for paying tribute to these martyrs.
Banerjee tweeted in Bengali, "Today is 21st February, an occasion being celebrated across Bengal for paying tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue. My homage to all those martyrs.
"We love all the languages including our mother tongue."
International Mother Language Day (IMLD) is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, and multilingualism.
In Bangladesh, February 21 (known as 'Amar Ukeshe) is observed to remember the sacrifice made by the 'language martyrs' of erstwhile East Pakistan for the cause of getting recognition for Bangla as their official language in 1952.
