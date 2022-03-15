Mamata remembers those killed in Nandigram police firing in 2007

Kolkata: 'Krishi Divas' was observed across the state to commemorate the killing of innocent villagers by the police in Nandigram on March 14, 2007 during the Left Front regime.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Every year, we observe March 14 as Krishak Dibas, in remembrance of those innocent but brave villagers of Nandigram who had been killed in police firing in 2007, and in dedication to the other farmers throughout the country and the world."

Asserting her support to farmers to enhance farm production, Banerjee further tweeted: "Farmers are our pride. We are extending to them all support for enhanced production, better marketing of produce, public procurement at fair price, crop insurance, financial assistance for crop losses due to natural calamities, pension & untimely death assistance, by DBT."

Reiterating that Bengal tops among all states in agri-production, she tweeted: "Today, West Bengal ranks among the top performers in agri- production in the country. Income of our farmers has increased by more than 3 times. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my farmer brothers and sisters and their family members on Krishak Dibas."

On March 14, 2007 the police along with the goons of CPI(M) had opened fire on innocent villagers who refused to give their lands for a petrochemical and chemical Hub. Fourteen people were killed in the incident.

Mamata Banerjee took up the issue and launched a continuous movement against the Left. She got intellectuals like Amlan Dutta, Sankhya Ghosh, Shaoli Mitra, Aparna Sen who took part in the protest rallies.

Nandigram was the beginning of the end of the Left rule in Bengal. In the 2008 Panchayat election, CPI(M) lost control over two Zilla Parishads, namely South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. In 2009 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool got 19 seats while in 2010 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election TMC had set up the civic board. Finally, in the 2011 Assembly election Banerjee ousted the Left government.

In Nandigram, TMC leaders garlanded the martyr's column and remembered those who had been killed by the police.