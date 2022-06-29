Mamata questions arrest of Alt News co-founder Zubair & activist Setalvad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the arrests of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad for "trying to expose the truth" and wondered how those who spread "hatred among communities" are roaming free.



"Why have you arrested Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad? What wrong have they done? Is speaking out the truth or exposing the truth a crime? Those who are speaking out against this (BJP) government are either harassed by using agencies or are arrested," Banerjee said.

Zubair was held by the Delhi Police on Monday on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. On Sunday, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had arrested social activist Teesta Setalvad, a day after she was detained in Mumbai and shifted to Gujarat.

In an apparent reference to the controversial remarks by, now suspended, BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, Banerjee — without taking any name — alleged: "Those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested; no action is being taken. Those who create animosity among communities are not even touched by them (BJP). But those who fight against such people are being harassed."

Nupur Sharma had made derogatory remarks against the Prophet during a television show which triggered large-scale protests both in India and abroad, and as a face-saving measure, the BJP suspended Sharma and removed another spokesperson Sajjan Jindal.

An FIR had also been lodged against Sharma at Narkeldanga police station over the remark. However, she did not turn up.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP was spreading canard and incessant lies on social media. "They have money and with sheer money power, they are spreading lies and canard on social media. They upload fake videos. I support social media but do not support people who speak more lies than truth," she maintained.

"The BJP cheats people by circulating false news on social media and creates confusion among the masses. They are the biggest conspirators. But no one can touch them," she added.

Urging the media to be more transparent and highlight positive news, Banerjee said that the media that is so proactive to project the corruption of a Panchayat leader does not write a single word on PM Cares fund where crores of rupees have been looted.

"Why don't you write against PM Cares, the biggest corruption scheme. The account is not audited. But you become so active to highlight the corruption of a Panchayat leader. I do not support a corrupt leader. But for one or two isolated cases, the whole party is criticised," she remarked.