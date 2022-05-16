Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Mamata: Pray Buddha's teachings inspire people
Kolkata

Mamata: Pray Buddha's teachings inspire people

BY Team MP16 May 2022 6:20 PM GMT

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that the teachings of Buddha should inspire people to follow the path of peace and non-violence.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity and love for all," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X